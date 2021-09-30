MO Lawmaker Jay Wasson to enter running for Congress

NIXA, Mo. — A longtime Missouri lawmaker is throwing his hat in the ring for Congress.

Republican Jay Wasson of Nixa plans to run for the 7th Congressional Seat currently held by Billy Long.

He has served as both a state representative and state senator. Wasson says his priorities include fiscal responsibility in Washington D.C. And addressing widespread immigration issues.

“Things like freedom of speech — I feel like — man if somebody says something somebody doesn’t like they cancel them anymore. Or they’re taken off Facebook. Those are not, that’s not right. And those are rights and freedoms that we ought to have,” said Jay Wasson, Mo. Cong. Candidate.

Long is not running for re-election to the seat. A number of candidates are hoping to replace him, including state senators Eric Burlison and Mike Moon, Dr. Sam Alexander, and Derral Reynolds.