Mo-Kan Dragway kicking off new season

ASBURY, Mo. — Mo-Kan Dragway is kicking off a new season of racing with a new track.

This past Winter, officials added a concrete apron to the existing track surface and a new concrete wall in both lanes that replaced the metal guard rail for the first 800 feet.

Mo-Kan also purchased new equipment to help with cleanups and track preparation.

Carl Blanton, Owner, says, “Yeah you know it’s just an on going thing at Mo-Kan there’s always maintenance and improvements that could be done and uh when we can afford a major improvement we step up and do it and uh that’s been the uh what’s been done since we’ve been here for the last 22 years whenever we can step up and make a big improvement we do it.”

This new addition kicked off the Spring Hot Rod Reunion that featured cars from 1979 and older, as well as a car show.