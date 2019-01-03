MO income tax rate changes with the new year

Missouri's income tax rate is changing with the start of the new year.

The current tax rate set at 5.8 percent drops to 5.4 percent - the result of a new bill taking effect from last year. If state revenue continues to increase, the rate could drop further, as low as 5.1 percent. State Senator Bill White believes this will help encourage a strengthening state economy.

"No matter what they do with it, preferably spend it in Missouri. But you know if they spend it on local businesses, that's going to stimulate business. If they decide to save it, that's going to put more money in the banking system,” says White.

House Bill 2540 relies on growing state revenue and reducing some tax breaks to offset the loss of state revenue from the tax cut.