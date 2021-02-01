MO Hospital ramp up vaccinations

MISSOURI — Missouri hospitals are ramping up coronavirus vaccinations as the state releases more doses of the vaccine.

Cox Health will be receiving 5,700 doses of the vaccine every other week. They are getting their first doses Tuesday or Wednesday and will hold a clinic this Thursday and Saturday. Cox Health says they are using their electronic health records to identify high risk patients and will be notifying them by phone, text, and email. The hospital is asking anyone who is in the high-risk category and wants a vaccination to sign up for as many clinics as possible to get the vaccine faster.

Dr. Steve Edwards, President and CEO of Cox Health, said, “I will tell you very candidly that I would tell any patient its okay to sign up at other locations.”

So if you’re a qualifying patient and someone says you can get it at a health center or a National Guard drive do it we want people vaccinated.”

Cox Health in Monett is holding its first clinic tomorrow and will be giving out the Moderna vaccine. Signup to get a vaccine through Cox Health here.