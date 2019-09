The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be extra cautious behind the wheel over the next few weeks.

It’s harvest time across the Show-Me State, which means an increase in farm machinery traffic, especially on rural highways.

Those types of vehicles often take up a lot of space on the road and may be moving at a much slower pace than normal traffic.

In 2018, 186 Missouri traffic crashes involved farm equipment.

In those crashes, seven people were killed and 66 others were injured.