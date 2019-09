Labor Day was one of the busiest holidays on the roads and on the water in the state of Missouri.

On the water, there were thirteen crashes in the Show-Me State, four injuries, no fatalities, ten boating while under the influence, and 16 drug arrests.

On Missouri roads, there were a total of 309 crashes, 107 injuries, four fatalities, 116 DWI’s, and 95 drug arrests.

There were a total of 11 fatalities over the same period last year.