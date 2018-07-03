MO Highway Patrol out in full force for the holidays

With it being the vacation season as well as the 4th of July on Wednesday, many motorists will be driving on I-44 at some point this week.

The Missouri Highway Patrol will be out in full force, patrolling the entire Troop D region, which includes I-44 from Springfield to Joplin. but Sergeant John Lueckenhoff with the Highway Patrol says they'll be focusing on catching speeders and distracted drivers and more.

"We have the 20 mile trooper operation going on July 3rd and 4th, which that means on I-44 all the way down the interstate we've got troopers stationed every 20 miles throughout all of Troop D. So you've got the added enforcement level, but more importantly motorists know they have the added security,” says Sgt. John Lueckenhoff.

He says troopers will make sure motorists that encounter car trouble or any other problems along the way will be able to flag down troopers just in case.