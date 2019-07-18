MO governor helps residents find affordable health care

MISSOURI – The Missouri governor signs an executive order to help Missourians find affordable health care.

The order creates the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force.

The governor signed this in an effort to stop rising health care premiums and increase access to health insurance for residents. The task force will focus on developing ideas that will improve access to affordable insurance and health care services.

Governor Parson says since 2011, coverage premiums in the state have nearly tripled in the individual market.

And right now, 101 counties have only one insurance carrier offering health insurance plans in the market as well.

The task force will have until January of 2020 to present their report to the governor.