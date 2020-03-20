MO Governor to Sign Order Restricting Gatherings to 10 People

Closings
MISSOURI– Governor Mike Parson says he is drafting an order that would prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

The governor says he’s not doing this to shut places down, it will have language to support businesses and organizations for public health and safety.

He says the order isn’t complete yet, he expects to release it tomorrow.

Governor Parson says the order will not apply to churches, hospitals, grocery stores or pharmacies.

He says the order would not effect state governments.

The governor wants our local businesses to know this is not to prevent people from going to their shops, it’s just something the local places will have to watch and hold each other accountable.

Governor Parson say’s it’s not official yet, but he stresses the importance of it with the weekend starting.

He expects to have that order complete and signed tomorrow afternoon.

