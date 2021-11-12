MO Gov. Mike Parson visits Carthage to update residents on the state of the economy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson stopped in the Carthage area today to highlight the economy and tell people what lies ahead.

It started with a walk-through at “Andrews Farm and Seed” northeast of town. The governor says Missouri is in better shape economically than many other states — but a range of problems, like supply chain issues, could affect businesses like this.

“Whether it’s bringing the product in the door or shipping the product outside the door – I think those all become challenges. We know now the short supply of truck drivers across the state that’s going to affect companies like this. You know what’s the cost of fertilizer going to be as those start driving up and how are we going to be able to handle that,” said MO. Gov. Mike Parson (R).

The governor also stopped at “Specialty Risk Insurance Agency” in Carthage.