MO food stamp program affected by government shutdown

Missourians eligible for food stamps will be impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Recipients will receive their February food stamp, or SNAP, benefits by January 20th and the Missouri Department of Social Services stresses this is an early payment of the benefit. Families will not get a food stamp benefit again in February and will need to budget carefully to make sure it lasts both months.

At this time, it is unknown if food stamp benefits will be available in future months. Any questions can be directed to the your nearest Family Support Division Resource Center.