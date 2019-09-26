MO First Lady pays visit to Neosho behavioral health center

A behavioral support center in Neosho hosts two special guests today.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson toured the Maddox Hill Behavior Support Center at Crowder College. The facility serves children with autism, developmental disabilities, and behavior challenges in the Neosho School District and its surrounding communities.

The Parson family took a closer look at students pursuing degrees in psychology and education. The visit was fitting for one of the First Lady’s initiatives — her goal is to support families of children with special needs.

“They can be an asset and be productive citizens in the work force if given opportunities of learning skills, so that is very important and this facility will accommodate that,” the First Lady explained.

