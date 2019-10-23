MO. Dept. of Natural Resources awards $4.5M to City of Carthage for wastewater treatment

Per a News Release distributed by the Department of Natural Resources,

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $4.5 million in financial assistance to the city of Carthage to make needed improvements to its wastewater treatment facility. The funding is estimated to completely cover the project’s cost.

The project will include adding a new mechanical screen, increase the aerated basin capacity, increase aerobic sludge digestion capacity and modify the ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’s existing wastewater treatment facility. The project is expected to be completed by early 2022.

The funding consists of a $4.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan. The fund provides financial opportunities to communities with infrastructure needs for water quality, wastewater and drinking water. It is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $1.3 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term. The city will be responsible for funding any ineligible costs and cost overruns.

“Water and wastewater systems are critical to the health and economic wellbeing of every community in Missouri,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Investing in our aging wastewater infrastructure helps protect human health and the environment and allows for our communities’ future growth. We are committed to working closely with public entities to assist with funding efforts that support these infrastructure improvement projects and provide financial savings.”

This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.