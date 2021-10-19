Mo Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education approves 20 hour online substitute teacher certification course

SENECA, Mo. — Missouri schools could soon see some relief from their substitute teacher shortage.

The “Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education” has approved a 20 hour online course to certify substitute teachers instead of the 60 required college hours. The emergency rule was previously in effect in 2020 — and Seneca Superintendent Dr. Brandon Eggleston says he’s pleased to see its possible return.

“I think it’s a great thing. Last year when it was enacted, we actually signed up about three substitutes that we used quite a bit and there’s a shortage of substitutes. Having a situation at the start of the day when you find out you don’t have classrooms covered is tough,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Seneca R-7 Schools Superintendent.

“DESE” officials are requesting a November start date. It’s now up to the Missouri Secretary of State and the “Joint Committee on Administrative Rules” to decide.