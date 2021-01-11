MO Dept. of Corrections is hiring, jobs available in all categories throughout the state

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Corrections is looking to hire as many Missourians face Unemployment.

In a recruitment campaign launched this month, they are highlighting advantages of a career in corrections like, job stability, reliable benefits and professional advancement.

Jobs are available in all categories throughout the state including positions for corrections officers, cooks, and probation and parole assistants. For people applying who do not have experience, training will be provided.

We have put a link to apply for these positions here.

