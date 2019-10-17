MO Dept. of Conservation warns of an increase in area vulture sightings

Vultures capable of killing young livestock are being seen more often in southern Missouri.

Black vultures are the concern and they can kill young calves and lambs. Turkey vultures, which are the ones with red heads, are not an issue.

According to Missouri Department of Conservation officials, only black vultures pose a threat, which are solid black and no color.

All vultures are federally protected and landowners cannot shoot them if seen.

“Vultures in Missouri are increasing, and as those numbers increase, this problem increases with livestock owners, but as I said, they can call us and we can provide solutions,” explained Francis Skalicky with the Department of Conservation.

Black vultures have yet to cause any major problems in the Four States, however they have been seen in surrounding areas.

If you have any questions or concerns about black vultures, you may call the Missouri Department of Conservation at (417) 895 – 6881.