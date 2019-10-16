MO Dept. of Conservation takes stand against parents who don’t pay their child support

If you don’t pay your child support in the Show-Me State, then you can forget about hunting and fishing.

The Missouri Division of Social Services keeps track of parents that aren’t up to date with their child support payments. That information is then shared with the Department of Conservation.

If those individuals already have a permit, it will be revoked. And, if they don’t have either one of those permits, and they apply for one, the request will be denied.

Only after those parents are brought up to date on payments, does the parent get the privilege back.