MO Dept. of Conservation sees turkey harvest numbers decrease after spring and summer flooding

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports a drop in the number of turkeys harvested during firearms season.

Hunters checked in 1,952 turkeys from October 1st through the 31st. That’s down from 2,170 turkeys reported during the 2018 season.

Conservation officials say all the storms and flooding Missouri has endured this year have caused issues for nesting conditions.

Counties with the highest harvest totals are Greene and Crawford Counties with 61 birds each.

Archery turkey hunting continues through November 15th, then resumes November 27th through January 15th of next year.