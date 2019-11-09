MO Dept. of Conservation raises awareness for deer poaching

SOUTHWEST, Mo.–Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation say they are experiencing a new wave of poaching this season and they’re asking for the public’s help identifying illegal and dangerous activity.

Deer season doesn’t begin until next Saturday. Conservation agents in Barton County say they are already having problems with people participating in illegal poaching activity.

Since most illegal practices happen at night, agents fear the use of advanced technology could pose a threat.

“We’re starting to see people using night vision, infrared lights, things like that,” agent Scott Brown explained. “As it gets cheaper, they’re going to see a lot more of that type of thing. You have people trying to do things illegal, shooting into property they don’t own. I guess my biggest fear is somebody getting injured and getting hurt.”

Brown say they rely heavily on help from the public through their Operation: Game Thief Hotline. The number to call is (800)392-1111.

You can remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could even receive a reward.