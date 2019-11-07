MO Dept. of Conservation helps restart Liberal archery program after fire destroys equipment

LIBERAL, Mo.–A school archery program is getting a second chance after a fire wiped it out just months after starting.

A big donation means Liberal students can once again take aim with their bows and arrows–something students aren’t taking for granted.

“When I first found out, it was very uplifting – I like the idea a lot,” Liberal student Brodie Wilson.

“It means a lot to use, considering since the fire happened and we only just started our season up in January,” added student Ellaina Lanear.

Now there’s a whole new set of equipment for the Liberal archery program. The Missouri Department of Conservation is donating everything they need to restart practice.

“I’m just glad I could help them get back just a little bit of normal from before the fire,” explained Andy Rhodes with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

That was just six weeks ago when the old Liberal High School burned down, along with all the archery equipment and practice space.

“We tried for several years to be able to have archery and to have it given to us and then ripped out after one season, i mean, after one season I had state qualifiers,” said coach Stacey Reed.

Reed says the equipment isn’t cheap – one starter bow can cost $130 or more. Add in arrows, targets, netting and more.

“I have had kids every day since then say, ‘Are we going to be able to do this, are we going to archery this year?'” Reed added.

Now thanks to the Conservation Department donation, Reed can tell them yes.

“It’s a huge, huge, huge gift because it’s everything we need to start our program back up,” Reed explained.

Liberal has only had the archery program since the start of the year – when MDC help got the first round of equipment. This second donation is valued at more than $3,500.