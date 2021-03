MISSOURI — Two local farmer’s markets are getting some grant money from the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The Joplin Empire Market and the Monett Area Farmer’s Market are among 22 entities that are getting $1,000 a piece in grant funding to be used for promotion. The goal of that funding is to raise awareness of the markets throughout the area they serve.

For more information on the Department of Agriculture and its programs, you can visit their website.