MO conservation agencies encourage hunters to “Share the Harvest” with extra venison

The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri are encouraging deer hunters to donate their extra venison through the state’s Share the Harvest program.

“With our grandparents raising grandkids now, that’s been a huge overturn in the last few years that’s really caused us to amp up our drive to fix it,” explained Angela Martin with McDonald County Crosslines.

During deer season, residents of McDonald County rely on its only food pantry, Crosslines, for protein in their diets.

“Without us, they wouldn’t have it,” Martin added. “So when we can give them, provide them with meat products that they don’t have to go to town and buy is huge on their grocery bills.”

Every year, Crosslines participates in the Share the Harvest program. This program gives those who can’t afford or don’t have access to good sources of protein the opportunity to change that.

“This allows people, families, to keep enjoying deer hunting and if they are successful, they can donate that excess to a very good cause,” explained Francis Skalicky with the MO Dept. of Conservation.

Missouri hunters can help those in need of protein by donating their harvest. Donations are given to meat processors and then transferred to local food banks or food pantries.

“Venison is a very healthy meat — very lean very healthy,” Skalicky added. “It’s a good way to receive healthy meat.”

“It feels really good to be able to help someone that may need some food or is maybe hungry this winter or something and be able to provide that for them,” said Matthew Percivale with Goodman Meat Processing.

Deer hunters can look for local organizations participating in the Share the Harvest program by clicking here.