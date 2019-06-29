MO Commission ‘Very Pleased’ with Record Breaking-Lottery Performance

MISSOURI —

The Missouri State Lottery Commission held its quarterly meeting today in Jefferson City, where the five-member board commended the Lottery for achieving its highest performing year to date. Lottery sales topped $1.46 billion in FY19, resulting in a record-breaking $346.7 million in proceeds for public education.

Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon reported that a full $323 million in Lottery proceeds have already been transferred to the education fund this fiscal year, and another $23.7 million from FY19 sales will be transferred in early July.

“That’s incredible news,” noted Paul Kincaid, Commission chairman. “To see the smooth day-to-day operations of this group of 154 employees and realize that they not only achieved nearly a billion and a half dollars in sales, but also surpassed all goals and provided $346.7 million for education, is quite remarkable. I’m very pleased.”

The Commission also received updates about upcoming Lottery games and promotions, as well as efforts to expand the number of Missouri Lottery retailers, including Walmart locations, while optimizing sales and building a recognition program for existing retailers.

“The Commission congratulates the Lottery for its ongoing commitment to responsibly drive sales and maximize its profits for education,” Kincaid concluded. “This is a group of thoughtful, energetic leaders who know this industry and continually work to explore solutions that benefit all its stakeholders.”

The Missouri State Lottery Commission will next meet in September.