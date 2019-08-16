MO Attorney General’s office surpasses 2018 settlement totals

Since January, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Consumer Protection section of his office have secured more than $13 million in settlements and judgements for the state.

This total–in Schmitt’s first seven months in office–is more than all that was collected last year, which was nearly $12 million.

The Equifax settlment, a Johnson and Johnson settlement over faulty hip implants, and a settlement with Fiat Chrysler over emissions scandals were the main contributors.

Additionally, the Attorney General’s office has secured more than $7 million this year in restitution for Missouri consumers through consumer advocate mediation efforts.

