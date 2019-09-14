MO Attorney General releases clergy abuse report

The Missouri Attorney General releases his report on clergy abuse throughout the state.

Eric Schmitt says out of 2,000 Catholic priests reviewed, 163 have been accused of sexual misconduct involving minors since 1945.

He’s referring to twelve former priests for potential prosecution, although he adds that doesn’t necessarily mean there is any proof or likelihood of conviction.

Most of the overall cases occurred before 2002 when Missouri Catholic dioceses adopted sweeping reforms to protect youth.