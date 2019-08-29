MO American Water works on installing 2,000 feet of new water lines

Missouri American Water is in the process of adding to Joplin’s hundreds of miles of underground water pipes.

The city’s water system already contains nearly 500 miles worth of underground piping.

Crews are currently installing 2,000 feet of new, 8-inch pipes along 20th Street, west of the roundabout in Duquesne.

Christie Barnhart with Missouri American Water says the work is part of a $4.5 million investment the utility is making for the future of the city.

“One of the things businesses look to when they come to town is how healthy the infrastructure is in the community,” Barnhart explained. “That includes roads, that includes the electric system, that definitely includes the water system and when you look at the fact that we have a lot of manufacturing businesses that deal with food of manufacturing, having a healthy water system is critical.”

Even when this project is finished, Barnhart says workers will be installing new water lines under I-44 later this year.