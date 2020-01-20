MLK panel empowers community toward courage, purpose

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KWNA) — Leaders in the Fort Smith community met today, Monday, January 20, to honor the legacy and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith and Martin Luther King Jr., Community Association’s annual breakfast and panel discussion.

The panelists centered discussion around the theme “Courage and Purpose: When Defining Moments Call for Courageous and Purposeful Actions,” expressing the importance of activating and empowering the River Valley toward change.

The panelists were Charolette Tidwell, founder of Antioch for Youth and Family; Mireya Reith, executive director of the Arkansas United Community Coalition; Marcus Thompson, president of Believe in Fort Smith; Emily Treadaway, county coordinator of The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties; and the Rev. Sonna B. Key, founder of Police and Community Engagement (PACE).

Daniel Maher, associate professor of sociology and anthropology at UAFS, moderated the panel.

The breakfast is the ninth year UAFS has collaborated with the MLK Community Association to honor and celebrate Dr. King.