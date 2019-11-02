Mizzou philanthropic organization volunteers with Joplin domestic abuse resource center

JOPLIN, Mo. — University of Missouri students are spending the weekend in Joplin all for a good cause.

Mizzou Alternative Breaks, a philanthropic organization, stopped by to give Lafayette House a helping hand.

Six students in the program will help clean transition homes owned by the domestic abuse resource center to help give those that need it a welcoming place to stay.

This is the first time Mizzou students have given back to the organization in this way.

Both Lafayette House staff and Mizzou students hope this new partnership is a long lasting one.

Katy Johnson of the Lafayette House says, “Lafayette house [relies] on volunteers and community outreach and to have their support and to have them travel down from Columbia. That is a huge thing, and we’re excited to have them here in Joplin for the weekend and helping out in our community.”

Sabrina Ollis of Mizzou Alternative Breaks says, “For us especially, it’s just important to give back to a community and be a part of somebody else’s success story. Really focus on giving back to something greater than ourselves and serving needs that aren’t being met without our help.”

Mizzou Alternative Breaks is the largest alternative breaks organization in the nation.

Over this school year, the University of Missouri will send out about 1,600 students to help in different communities.

This weekend groups went out to 16 different counties in Missouri.