Mizzou offers drive-thru testing for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is now offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

The testing is open to anyone who has been screened and has a doctor’s order.

Per CDC guidelines, the testing is open to those with a fever, cough and sore throat,

Tests are also available to those who have had exposure to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have traveled to an area where an outbreak has occurred.

The university hopes their efforts will ease the amount of patients coming into emergency rooms.

Jonathan Heidt, MU Healthcare emergency physician, says, “By using this system, it frees up the emergency department patients that have emerging medical needs. But it still give patients access to testing that they need.”

The testing site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Missouri softball stadium parking lot.