Mizzou Extension hosts class about diabetes

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The University of Missouri Extension Office is having a virtual class for diabetes.

The diabetes self-management is a program providing tools and tips for individuals with type 2 diabetes. This program will cover self management and behavior change.

Topics for the class will include nutrition & exercise, pain, fatigue, difficult emotions, medications & making treatment decisions. It will be virtual and admission is free.

