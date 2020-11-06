Mitchell’s Pharmacy assisting seniors with Medicare enrollment

NEOSHO, Mo. — Mitchell’s Pharmacy is having their annual “open enrollment” for senior citizens for Medicare Part D plans. It’s an opportunity for senior patients to switch insurance coverage to a plan that best suits their needs.

If prescriptions are too costly, they can set up a payment plan with their pharmacist and help them save money. The date for the Medicare enrollment period is October 15th through December 7th.

Tim Mitchell, Pharmacist, said, “The response has been really positive, I think most individuals that come in are very happy with our service we always also tell them to consider checking with Medicare and double checking with what we’re doing.”

If you have any questions about enrolling or what plan is best for you, follow the links below.

https://www.mitchelldrug.com/services/medicare-open-enrollment

https://www.express-scriptsmedicare.com/part-d.shtml?gclid=CjwKCAiA4o79BRBvEiwAjteoYCwb5kgcJprnbLzmQJzNMBxLqzIegnoflIStqeTHR7kt55IGrlXjpBoCz8QQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds