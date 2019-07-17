Misunderstanding sunscreen expiration date and SPF

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Many people misinterpret the expiration date and the SPF number on a sunscreen bottle.

If the sunscreen date expires, it will not be useful to wear. And if the sunscreen bottle is exposed to direct sunlight, it can expire more quickly. People also think SPF means the amount of time you can spend in the sun, but it actually is a measure of how long it will protect you from sunlight.

“It might just let a lot more sunlight through, more UV rays through, which in case will not protect the skin it needs to.” Blake Crockett, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacist, Webb City

At home, it is best to store your sunscreen at room temperature. If you’re out and about, wrap your sunscreen in a towel or store it in a cooler.