Missouri’s WIC program is adding electronic benefits

MISSOURI — Missouri’s WIC program is seeing some big changes to make shopping easier for its customers.

Electronic benefits cards also known as WEIC will be available to WIC recipients starting in 2020.

Participants can use the card for benefit redemption.

It will also allow them to shop using WIC benefits in a more private manner.

The service could help the more than 100,000 people state wide who use their services.

WIC is a resource that gives monetary help to women, infants, and children to make sure they have access to special supplemental nutrition.