ST. LOUIS – Newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the state’s unemployment rate jumped by 1.3 percentage points last month to 5.8 percent.

The increase puts Missouri’s December unemployment rate in the middle of the pack nationally, ranking 24th among all states.

Much of the December increase appears to be driven by some 70,000 people returning to the state’s labor force following big drops during the pandemic.