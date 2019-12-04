Missouri’s newest luxury stay is in an old jail in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Mo. (KOLR) – How many jail reviews read “10/10 would recommend,” or “5 Stars! Can’t wait to visit again sometime.”?

Probably not many.

But one woman in the Ozarks is hoping to change that.

Property owner Patty Miller says when she bought an old 1930s-era jailhouse in Buffalo, Missouri she knew immediately it would be the perfect luxury Airbnb.

The hotel, which is expected to open in Spring of 2020, plans to offer visitors solitary-confinement-cells-turned-luxury-bathrooms and high-quality mattresses installed on the original bunks