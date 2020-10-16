Missouri’s first elk season to begin Saturday

MISSOURI — The first ever elk hunting season kicks off Saturday in Missouri.

Five lucky Missouri hunters were picked to participate in the event. Each hunter can bag one elk either with the archery season, which begins Saturday or the firearms season in December.

This is the first time to hunt the animal in 200 years because of habitat change and unregulated hunting in the past.

Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Dept Of Conservation, said, “This is an exciting time in Missouri because its not very often you get to participate in the first of something. And this is the very first elk season that’s ever been held in Missouri. The last time elk were hunted in Missouri the state was still being settled.”

The elk hunting will be held in Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon county. That’s where the state has reintroduced the animal.