Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, the state’s first ever “Black Bear Hunting Season” officially began today.

It’s only open for Missouri hunters runs and in designated areas of southern Missouri. The Department of Conservation gave the “OK” on the hunt back in the spring.

Hunters had to apply — and 400 bear tags were drawn randomly. Officials say there are an estimated 800 black bears in the state — growing at a rate of 9% a year.

“For the non hunter, it’s also time to get excited. Because having a bear hunting season in Missouri means that Missouri’s bear population has grown to the point where it can handle a hunting season,” said Francis Skalicky — Missouri Department Of Conservation Media Specialist.

Black bear season runs through October 27th.