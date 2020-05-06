Missourians can start going to concerts again… Or can they?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR) — News about Governor Parson allowing concert venues to hold events made the clickbait news cycle this week.

According to Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, people can attend concerts but will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines when it comes to seating.

The program does not identify concerts, but the frequently asked questions page gives details for shows and other activities.

As was the case with the Governor’s original stay-at-home order issued in early April, cities around Missouri hold stricter guidelines. In Springfield, this means you still cannot go to a concert.

Springfield/Greene County’s reopening plan states businesses that host entertainment (movies, concerts and other live performances, dancing, billiards and pool) are not allowed to open.

Gillioz Theatre Executive Director Geoff Steele says the venue does not have a date set for reopening.

“We’re a little different than a lot of the venues in our region because we bring in national tours. We’re not dependent on bringing in local artists; we have people who are on their way somewhere else. It’s not necessarily just us, we’re dependent on when other communities open up as well,” says Steele.

He says the venue has scheduled concerts in the fourth quarter (end of the year) and will be opening up the box office. As far as safety guidelines, right now Gillioz leaders have been discussing what seating will look like for concert goers.

“The math that we’ve toyed with at this point has been a pair of seats together and a pair on either side that are empty,” says Steele. This allows people to sit with those they came with and allows distance from other groups.

Steele says this also decreases the number of people per show.

“We’re basically a third occupancy whenever you get down to it. And then we begin the process all over again of who are the artists that fit in that size room because now it’s not a 1,000 seat room it’s a 600 seat room or 500 seat room,” says Steele.

The Gillioz can also remove the first ten rows of seats for concerts to have general admission open floor seats, but Steele says he doesn’t see doing concerts like that anytime soon.

“The consumer is going to determine when I get to go back to work; it’s not going to be a government official, it’s going to be determined by public demand and how that feels,” he says.

Steele wants the consumers to feel confident when they go to concerts at the Gillioz, but until that moment, the venue will wait to hear what local officials have to say about reopening for shows.

KOLR10 reached out to The Outland Ballroom and JQH Arena for this story and have not heard back. The Outland did share a post on Facebook asking the public to write to the government to give local venues assistance with COVID-19.

Steele also mentioned that with concert venues closed, the surrounding business economy has taken a toll. He says many people going to shows at the Gillioz would go to nearby restaurants and stay at nearby hotels.