Missourians asked to voice opinion for law enforcement training

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety is asking Missourians about how they think law enforcement officers should be trained and disciplined.

This survey comes after protest and riots across the state and nation have called on police reform.

Currently in the state of Missouri, all law enforcement officers are required to complete continuing education training once a year, but now the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission wants to hear from residents and police across the state to see what needs to be done to improve relations between men and women in blue and the community.

Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sandy Karsten said it’s hard to recruit officers.

“We see that there are less people that want to be a police officer and less people who are interested in making the sacrifices for the sake of Missourians,” Karsten said. “Retirements that are coming maybe sooner than what maybe officers might have planned.”

Karsten spent 33 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol before becoming director for DPS.

After months of unrest, protest and riots across the nation, the state of Missouri wants to fix the relations between law enforcement and residents.

“What we’ve seen since the latter part of May into continuing throughout the nation as well as in Missouri, is an increase in violent and an increase in aggressive behavior towards police officers,” Karsten said. “And sometimes voices on the protest may be very loud, but not all the voices are being heard.”

DPS and the POST Commission want to hear from Missourians with a survey.

“This is an opportunity for police officers as well as those they serve to better know each other,” Karsten said. “That is one thing we want, is the different feedback from the people who have had different experiences with law enforcement across the state.”

Karsten said this is also a chance for residents to learn more about law enforcement.

“We need to continue to educate folks on what is required of officers, how they approach things and the why behind they may approach certain situations the way that they do,” Karsten said.

A recruit must train for nearly 600 hours before being licensed as an officer in the state and 1,200 hours to become a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. Missouri is one of 45 states that licenses its officers.

The POST Commission is responsible for the training at the the 19 basic training academies across the state and the continuing education.

“The POST Commission is made up of leaders from different law enforcement agencies across the state,” Karsten said. “Some people are not aware that there is a body that does look at the training requirements for peace officers.”

In the survey, there’s questions about the area you live, your gender and age and what’s your concern with law enforcement.

“The questions are about the experiences you believe extra training could have assisted with an officer in an experience you personally had,” Karsten said.

She said it has been nearly six years since the department has asked for the public’s input in training for officers. The last time was after the riots and protest in Ferguson.

“We know that many in the minority community have articulated experiences that they have with officers and we believe we can utilize that feedback to enhance our training,” Karsten said. “We also see the feedback we receive from the public as a valuable tool to understanding the desires of those on how we want to police in Missouri.

She said law enforcement officers across the state are taking a similar survey.

“Coming together and trying to figure out how is policing going to look in Missouri moving forward,” Karsten said.

Karsten said one current controversial topic is the chokehold, a mechanism that is not allowed in the state.

“Chokeholds have not been a training, a piece of the curriculum for many years,” Karsten said. “But yet we have voices out there saying we need to band chokeholds but many agencies have that in their policy anyway that chokeholds are not to be used except in situations where lethal force is justified or not at all.”

She believes technology has played a major role in the miscommunication between the police and people.

“Once we became an immobile force, if you will, in our communities we saw a separation between the police and communities,” Karsten said. “Those relationships are very important in our communities.”

Just 48 hours after the survey opened, about 1,300 residents and 800 law enforcement officers had completed the survey.

The online survey is opened until Wednesday and then there will be two listening sessions on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 where the POST Commission will discuss and review the survey. Karsten said the commission will then review training requirements for law enforcement officers during their October meeting.

Currently the yearly 24-hour training for officers includes two hours of legal studies, two hours in technical studies, two hours of interpersonal perspectives, two hours of skill development involving firearms, 16 hours of any of the previous core curriculum areas and one hour of racial profiling awareness training.

https://dps.mo.gov/news/newsitem/uuid/0f0aac00-3248-41e6-ac40-821729049857