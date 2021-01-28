Missourians already looking towards 2022 election

MISSOURI — Some in Missouri are already started to look ahead to the next election – not this Spring or Summer – but 2022.

That’s the next chance to consider changes through the petition process. That’s the kind of thing local voter Charlene Calhoun will be watching for.

Charlene Calhoun, Joplin Voter, said, “I voted in the Presidential election.”

And she did her homework before casting her ballot.

“I usually try to vote in most everything.”

Voters like Charlene Calhoun could face a wide range of questions next year if the initiatives make it all the way through the process.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “The initiative petition process starts with the Secretary of State.”

That office has already seen more than a dozen potential questions.

That’s everything from right-to-work changes and how judges are picked for Missouri’s highest courts to reducing the number of state lawmakers in Jefferson City. One measure would even ensure repair shops can get what they need to fix digital electronic equipment.

“I think when I was in the legislature there was a year we had over 300 different petitions filed with the Secretary of State. And at the end of the day when it was time for them to be on the ballot, there were two or three.”

But first, state officials must sign off and signatures collected. Nearly 161,000 for a constitutional change, or 101,000 if it’s statutory.

“You have to have the signatures checked by our office each one of the county clerk’s office and local election authority in St. Louis and St. Charles – they have to look at the signature.”

That’s to make sure it’s a legitimate signature and that person is a registered voter. They’ve got some time to work through the process. That election is about 21 months away.