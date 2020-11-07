Missouri youth hunters harvest over 15,000 deer last weekend

MISSOURI — The numbers are in for last weekend’s youth deer hunting season in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, hunters from ages six to 15 years old harvested more than 15,000 combined deer. That’s down from last year’s 18,000 deer but still is within the normal range since 13,000 and were hunted back in 2018.

The most in the state came from Franklin County, where 336 deer were taken.

The next youth deer hunting period begins November 27th and continues until the 29th.