Missouri working to train more students for the workforce

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Governor is hoping to connect more high students with workforce training in 2021.

Work Keys and Career Ready 101 – they’re a couple of ways to help connect the classroom with a paycheck.

Dave Rockers, Franklin Tech, said, “We’ve work keys tested several of our senior students.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to expand both programs – one of his workforce development priorities for 2021. Dave Rockers with Franklin Tech says Joplin area students are already testing for work keys.

“It tests them on math ability, it tests reading ability and also being able to identify things by looking at charts and graphs. And then what work keys does, it takes their scores and they equate that to jobs in a plant for example.”

Rockers adds that can help with the job search in a wide area.

“It’s a certification students can take with them. You know if they, if they know what they scored on the Work Keys and they go to work in St. Louis, they’re going to find a lot of entities in St. Louis that are going to know what Work Keys is.”

Parson wants to give 12,000 Missouri students a chance to certify with Work Keys. And Career Ready 101 may help.

“It’s a prep program to get students ready.”

The goal is to expand Career Ready 101 to all 57 career centers around the state.