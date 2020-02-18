Missouri woman charged with stabbing her grandmother and aunt

AMORET, Mo. (KSNF) — A Missouri woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her grandmother and aunt.

Around 12:30pm on Monday, February 17th, Bates County Deputies were called to the corner of Monroe Street and 2nd Street in Amoret for multiple people that had been stabbed at the residence.

Deputies found one female in the home, on the floor, with life-threatening injuries. A second female with life-threatening injuries had already been transported to the hospital by a Good Samaritan prior to authorities arriving. The first female was treated on scene and the transported by ambulance to Bates County Memorial Hospital.

Both victims were then transported to trauma centers in Kansas City.

Kaylea Jo Turner, 20, was immediately taken into custody at the scene.

Kaylea Jo Tuner, 20

She has been charged with:

2 counts of Assault 1st degree-serious physical injury a Class A Felony.

2 counts of Armed criminal action an unclassified Felony.

Turner’s bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

Detectives processed the crime scene until approximately 7:00pm Monday.

Bates County is just north of Vernon County in west-central Missouri.