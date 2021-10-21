Missouri WIC Program increases Cash Value Benefit for fruits and vegetable purchases through the rest of 2021

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri WIC Program is increasing the Cash Value Benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases.

It begins next month — and those who qualify will receive anywhere from $24 to $47. Standard CVB values range from $9 to $11.

To receive the extra benefit, WIC members must go to their local health department by November 1st and apply. A grant from the USDA is making this temporary increase possible.

“For children and pregnant mothers is very important we receive all the nutritional benefits from fruits and vegetables, and so this is the government allowing more money to encourage and help families in that regard,” said Larry Bergner — Newton County Health Department Administrator.

The temporary increase runs through the end of the year.