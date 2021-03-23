Missouri Welding Institute to hold open house

NEVADA, Mo. — If you’re looking to make a career in welding, an upcoming event could help you get started.

On April 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada will hold an open house.

During the event you’ll be able to meet instructors and staff watch welding demonstrations and tour the campus and housing locations. The open house is available to people of all ages. Anyone who enrolls in the school that day will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The MWI Director of Admissions says they’re giving out these scholarships because many high school seniors weren’t able to come out to their yearly welding competition.

Jerad Hembree – MWI Director Of Admissions, said, “This year there were a lot of schools that weren’t able to attend because of Covid restrictions, and travel restrictions and so forth, so we’re just wanting to give them another opportunity, open up on a Saturday and give them a chance to come down here on their own and earn that thousand dollar scholarship.”

He adds that people who come down for the open house will also be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a power mig multi-process welder.