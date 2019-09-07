Missouri Welcome Center sees boost in visitors

The Missouri Welcome Center in Joplin continues to attract travelers along Interstate 44.

Officials report around 47,000 visitors have stopped by the center so far in 2019.

It’s a slight increase — around 2,600 more people from this time last year.

Many people have traveled through on their way to cities such as Kansas City, St. Louis and Branson.

Other people have also stopped, curious to check out what Joplin has to offer.

Back in March, the welcome center started staying open seven days a week, which has contributed in driving up the number of visitors.

“People have had really a chance to get used to us being open seven days a week this year,” explained center supervisor Callie Aleshire. “We’re hoping to have more visitors since they know when we’re open.”

Welcome center officials expect another 17 to 19 thousand people will stop by through the end of this year.