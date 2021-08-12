Missouri VR in Joplin is helping people with disabilities find employment

JOPLIN, MO – A Joplin organization is helping people with disabilities find work.

Missouri VR has 25 district offices across the state, including one in Joplin.

VR stands for vocational rehabilitation.

The agency helps clients achieve their employment goals.

The office in Joplin sits off East 15th Street, just north of South Minnesota Ave., and has been there for decades.

“To help individuals with a disability diagnosis get into or get back into employment, that can look different for different people, for some individuals that might just mean a part or full time job, for some people they may have a job goal that may require job training, uh some people may only have, and we work with individuals to discuss the best pathway to help get to that job door.” Says Ash Sahni, Counselor, Missouri VR.

You can easily learn more about the agency.

For more information, click here.