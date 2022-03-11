WASHINGTON, D.C.—Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri took to Twitter Friday morning, issuing statements on the shooting that took place in Joplin this week. Hawley tweeted:

Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak w/ Joplin Chief of Police Rowland who told me Officer Jake Reed won’t recover from his injuries. I told the Chief how grateful I am for these brave men, and for every man & woman who wears blue. Erin & I are praying Jake Reed & his family

I can’t emphasize enough the bravery of the multiple Joplin officers who responded during this attack – I understand Corporal Cooper & Officer Reed were first on the scene. And many other officers came to their aid, including Officer Hirshey. We thank you and honor each of you

Corporal Cooper & Officer Reed will be the 66th and 67th cops lost in the line of duty this year alone in America. The war on cops must end

Thursday, the City of Joplin held a press conference updating the conditions of Officers Jake Reed and Rickey Hirshey. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news/second-joplin-shooting-press-conference-expected-to-provide-more-updates/

Wednesday we learned Corporal Ben Cooper had died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news/joplin-officer-involved-shooting-press-conference/

The shooting happened Tuesday following an incident at a Joplin retailer. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news/shooting-near-geneva-ave-e-9th-st-officers-on-scene/

The shooter was shot and killed by police. https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news/details-emerge-on-joplin-shooter/