The Missouri Highway Patrol responds to the scene of a fatality accident on Interstate 44.

KSNF/KODE — Following an especially deadly 2021, and the six fatalities over the July 4th holiday weekend, Missouri traffic fatalities are down 7% compared to this same time last year.

Preliminary data shows from January 1st – July 5th, 419 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes, which is down from 445 in the same period from 2021.

The recent July 4th holiday weekend marks the halfway mark of summer and the halfway point of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” which has historically seen the highest number of traffic fatalities.

“These modest gains in numbers over last year are encouraging, but we have a long way to go to achieve our ultimate goal of zero roadway deaths. We can all work together to use Missouri’s road in a safe manner that protects our own lives and the lives of those around us. Let’s use this summer to drive Missouri toward zero deaths,” said MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, Nicole Hood.

While zero fatalities may seem improbable, several counties in Missouri have seen just that so far this year.

Since the beginning of 2022, 35 counties across the state have had zero traffic fatalities.

There have also been four separate instances of consecutive days with zero fatalities.

With plenty of summer travel days left, MoDOT is encouraging all Missourians to help reach their destinations safely by always doing these four simple actions: Buckle up. Phone down. Slow down. Drive sober.

Whether driving through a work zone, sharing the road with motorcyclists, or cruising around streets with pedestrians in the area, MoDOT stresses that committing to these safe behaviors will help save lives.