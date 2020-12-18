Missouri to hold virtual healthcare job fair

MISSOURI — If you’ve always wanted to get your foot into the door of the healthcare industry, but didn’t know how, you have an opportunity to do so next week.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development are teaming up to offer a statewide virtual health care job fair on Tuesday. 300 employers in that field will be taking part in the online event.

The fair is seeking job candidates to fill entry-level clinical and non clinical positions throughout the show-me state. Among the categories of jobs include dietary aide, environmental services, housekeeping, and nursing assistants to name a few. But job seekers must first register for the event online.

www.returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com/prefair/